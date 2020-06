Scotty McCreery

McCreery was the season 10 winner in 2011 making him the youngest male to receive the title at age 17. He released his platinum debut album, Clear as Day, later that year.

The country singer released three studio albums including his 2018 album, Seasons Change, and has toured with Brad Paisley, The Band Perry and Rascal Flatts. McCreery authored his memoir, Go Big or Go Home: The Journey Toward the Dream, in 2016.

The North Carolina crooner married Gabi Dugal in 2018.