Back to Amy. After several attempts at an Amy Winehouse biopic fell through, a new film about the musician’s life — tilted Back to Black — is in the works.

The movie, which was recently greenlit by the European company Studiocanal via Deadline, will follow the late U.K. native’s journey from her humble roots as a North London jazz singer to her chart-topping success as a Grammy-winning artist with hits like “Rehab.” The biopic’s title is a nod to the critically acclaimed album Back to Black.

Despite her rise to the top, Winehouse didn’t have an easy time in the spotlight. In July 2011, the then-27-year-old died from alcohol poisoning at her home in London after battling addiction for many years. Since the “Wake Up Alone” singer’s untimely death, the 2015 doc Amy, directed by Asif Kapadia, earned an Oscar for best documentary, drumming up interest for another possible feature.

Hollywood has tried on numerous occasions to produce a film about the songwriter’s life. In 2018, Winehouse’s family agreed to a deal with Monumental Pictures to have her story adapted by Kinky Boots writer Geoff Deane. Lotus Entertainment cast Noomi Rapace as the “Me and Mr. Jones” singer with Kristen Sheridan directing, but the project ultimately didn’t get made.

In late 2021, another biopic called Saving Amy, based on Daphne Barak’s 2010 book of the same name, was reportedly in process via Halcyon Studio, but that also didn’t reach the silver screen.

The project apparently wasn’t favorable toward the British crooner’s father, Mitch Winehouse, who also denied rumors that Lady Gaga was in talks to play his daughter. “I wouldn’t mind betting it would be an unknown, young, English — London, cockney — actress who looks a bit like Amy,” he told The Sun at the time.

“What we want is somebody to portray Amy in the way that she was … the funny, brilliant, charming and horrible person that she was,” he continued. “There’s no point really me making the film because I’m her dad. But to get the right people to do it, that’s very important, and we will.”

With a screenplay by British writer Matt Greenhalgh and approval from the Winehouse estate, Back to Black seems to be taking off. Sam Taylor-Johnson, best known for directing the first installment of the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise and the John Lennon-inspired movie Nowhere Boy, has signed on to direct. She celebrated the news via Instagram in July 2022.

“This is a dream movie to helm,” Taylor-Johnson wrote via Instagram while sharing a post from Deadline regarding the news. “I’m ready, let’s go… #amywinehouse #backtoblack.”

The film will be produced by Alison Owen and Debra Hayward alongside Tracey Seaward. As of July 2022, producers were reportedly beginning their search for the perfect actress to take on the role of Winehouse.

Scroll down for everything to know about Back to Black: