‘Are You the One?’ Perfect Matches Revealed: Did the Cast Figure It Out?

Warning: This story contains spoilers from the finale of Are You the One? season 8.

The season 8 cast of Are You the One? had already lost their chance at $1 million, but they still had the opportunity to win $750,000. On the Monday, September 9, finale, the final match up ceremony revealed every perfect match — and if the houseguests got it right.

Going into the finale, they already had five couples figured out. During week 6, Aasha and Brandon became the first — and only — confirmed perfect match. However, many of the cast used process of elimination to figure out that Basit and Jonathan, Jenna and Paige, Danny and Kai and Nour and Jasmine were also perfect matches.

That meant there were six floaters: Amber, Kylie, Justin, Kari, Max and Remy. Luckily, Amber/Kylie and Max/Kari had the chance to go on a date this week and Amber/Kylie were sent into the truth booth. Although they had bonded and were clearly interested in one another, they found out they were not a match.

Since that was the last chance for the house to the guarantee a match before the final ceremony, everyone was upset. Kari and Max both said they were 100 percent sure they were a match so the other four had to figure things out. Amber and Justin had a physical connection since the start, but when they all sat down to talk about their real lives — for the first time all summer, apparently — Remy’s personality clearly made more sense for Amber. That said, when most of the cast decided to go skinny dipping later that night, Amber ended up in the Boom Boom room with Justin.

At the final match up ceremony, everyone had to make their final decision — and they made the right ones! The cast of Are You the One?: Come One, Come All took home $750,000.

