Are You the One? is breaking barriers – and getting much more difficult! On Thursday, May 30, MTV announced that season 8 of the dating competition series will include 16 sexually fluid singles looking for their perfect match – and that $1 million prize.

The show will be the first sexually fluid reality dating competition in the United States. Terrence J. will return to host the season, which will follow its standard format – the singles will head to Hawaii and search for who the experts have decided is their perfect match. If all of the cast can find their match, they will split a $1 million prize.

This season has also added relationship expert Dr. Frankie, who will help the singles navigate between drama, poor choices and relationship patterns. According to MTV’s press release, Dr. Frankie will also help “identify current disaster-dating trends such as ghosting, benching and stashing, and tests them on their willingness to fall into these painful trends.”

Dr. Frankie will most likely also help the singles to discover who they’re meant to be with – and they’ll need the help! In the past, each single struggled to find their match within the group of the opposite sex. With gender no longer part of the picture, that also means the competition will be more difficult: With 16 singles, there’s many more options!

In the past seven seasons of the show, every cast has succeeded and won the $1 million, except the season 5 group.

As usual, Are You the One? will tell the stories of navigating relationships; this season will also dive into coming out moments discovering sexual and gender identity.

Meet the cast below: