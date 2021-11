What’s It About?

Specifics are still under wraps, but the action will start in Elvis’ early days — Chaydon Jay plays the singer during his preteen years. Elvis and Priscilla tied the knot in 1967, so it’s safe to assume the film goes at least that far in his career. It seems likely that the movie will include his famous ’68 Comeback Special too, as Dacre Montgomery landed the role of Steve Binder, who directed the televised concert.