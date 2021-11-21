Who Else Is in It?

In addition to Hanks, the movie stars Olivia DeJonge as Elvis’ wife, Priscilla Presley, while Helen Thomson and Richard Roxburgh as his parents. (Moulin Rouge! fans may recognize Roxburgh as the villainous Duke.)

Though Elvis is the focus of the film, there will also be cameos from other legendary musicians including Sister Rosetta Tharpe (Yola), B.B. King (Kelvin Harrison Jr.), Little Richard (Alton Mason), Hank Snow (David Wenham) and Jimmie Rodgers (Kodi Smit-McPhee).