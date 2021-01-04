The Quarantine Crew

Matt isn’t just close to Tyler. He lived with the Florida native and his friends — including Tyler’s Bachelorette ex Hannah Brown — for several months during the coronavirus pandemic. The season 15 Bachelorette also revealed in October 2020 that she was communicating with Matt’s mother and the show’s producers during filming.

“I actually sent him a journal,” Hannah said on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s “Off the Vine” podcast, noting she included a letter from Patty in the book. “I’ve never known somebody on the show beforehand like this and actually cared for his heart and want him to just be happy after this. There’s a reason that we’re both in each other’s lives. … I wrote in the journal, ‘Just make sure she likes me and she’s OK with me being your BFF.’”

Additional reporting by Diana Cooper