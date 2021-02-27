Ivan Hall

“I definitely think that was the right step for Chris to take a step back for now,” the season 16 Bachelorette contestant told E!’s Daily Pop on February 23. “And even going forward, I honestly don’t know how this will all shake out, but for myself for example, if they have future shows and if they were to ask me to be on like Bachelor in Paradise or something like that — and I’m sure a lot of other contestants feel this way as well — I wouldn’t feel comfortable if Chris is there, to be quite frank. … It would just be too soon, really.”