Aven

Kicking off her overnight dates with Aven, Rachel told him that she felt so accepted by his family — and that she was falling in love with him.

“I was nervous to say anything back to you [on your hometown date] just because on my last journey, I feel like that word was really carelessly thrown around,” Rachel said, referring to Clayton. “And what that word means to me is huge. And, of course, I know it means the same to you and you would never use that word if you weren’t absolutely feeling it, which is why I’m comfortable saying that I am falling in love with you.”