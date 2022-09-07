Zach

Rachel called her overnight week a “dream” after her dates with Aven and Tino. During her date with Zach, however, she admitted to the cameras that she was “very confused” because of her strong contestants with her other two suitors. Rachel still invited Zach into the fantasy suite and the next morning, Zach admitted the night wasn’t what he expected.

“We’re one step closer to engagement and we’re having an important conversation about religion, politics, all that stuff,” Zach said. “And Rachel brought up her fear that, maybe, I’m not ready for a commitment like marriage at this early of an age. And I was like, ‘Don’t worry about that. I’m here for you.’ But then she got really out of it, like, ‘Are you ready?’ … We were two strangers. I don’t know what it could be. But Rachel’s concern came out of nowhere.”