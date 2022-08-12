The boy of summer! Benjamin Hollingsworth became the face of the Hallmark Channel during the months of July and August, starring in two of the network’s all-new rom-coms.

The 37-year-old actor kicked off his movie hotspot for the network in late July with the premiere of A Splash of Love. In the film, Hollingsworth plays whale watching company owner Ben, who falls for Ph.D. student Chloe (Rhiannon Fish).

“It was actually pretty fun to do this movie. I’ve always loved whales, especially orca whales,” the Lucky in Love actor told the Digital Journal on July 22. “Ben was fun to play and he is passionate about whales and nature. He loves being outside and so do I, that’s where I connected with him.”

He called the nature-filled film the “perfect summer movie,” adding, “It’s about embracing nature and finding love in simple places. It’s a simple love story about two people connecting over a certain passion.”

Hollingsworth, who made his Hallmark debut in 2013, then shifted to a very different love story for the channel with Romance in Style, which premieres on Saturday, August 13.

“People will love the message around it. It’s all about inclusivity and body image and accessibility in fashion, designing clothes for women of all shapes and sizes,” the Beautiful Life: TBL alum explained to The Suburban on August 8.

The Virgin River actor noted that having just a baby girl himself, he was very excited about the project. The movie focuses on designer Ella (Jaicy Elliot) who manages to convince mogul Derek (Hollingsworth) to include plus-sized fashion in his magazine.

“I want [my daughter] to grow up in a world where she can feel beautiful because of her shape and size, and her beauty is valid and holds value regardless of the shape,” he continued. “For me, if I can do my job and influence society for the better and make people feel more comfortable with who they are, then I’m doing the right thing.”

Hollingsworth pointed out that the movie is a “departure for Hallmark” and overall is a “little different from the traditional female lead.” He then sang his costar’s praises, stating, “Jaicy Elliot is a fantastic actress, a superhuman, and a wonderful woman. We had a lot of fun shooting this one and it will resonate with a lot of women.”

Romance in Style premieres on Hallmark Saturday, August 13 at 8 p.m. ET.

