Christian Birkenberger

Age: 23

Current City: Harwinton, Conn.

Occupation: General Contractor Assistant

Three words that describe you: Charming, friendly and determined.

Favorite Activities: Being with friends, disc golf, mini gold, basketball, fishing and flirting.

Who are your favorite Houseguests duos? Those who became best friends in the Big Brother house or had a showmance? Zack & Frankie aka Zankie.

What are you most excited about living inside the Big Brother house? Making new friends for life & competing in comps.

What do you think will be the most difficult part about living inside the Big Brother house? Isolation from loved ones.

What is your favorite past moment on Big Brother? Jeff using his Coup d’etat power to backdoor Jessica.

What is your strategy for winning the game? Ultimately be myself because I am a joy!! But I would like to appear fun & clueless as to not raise any flags, align myself with more people and slip up as a physical threat when I need to schmooze the house.

My life’s motto is… “Sometimes your ice pop falls on a penny.”

What would you take into the house and why?

● Bucket hat, I look good in it.

● My cologne, it makes me literally irresistible.

● My ring, it reminds me to play through things.

Fun facts about yourself:

● I can ride a unicyle.

● My pupils are two different sizes.

● I can do multiple flips.

● I’ve only had 1 girlfriend.

● My favorite food is chicken & waffles.