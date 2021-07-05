Who wants to see my HOH room?! I do! Step inside the Big Brother 23 house as Us Weekly can exclusively reveal this summer’s Head of Household bedroom, which embraces both the “beach club” and “Monte Carlo” themes.

The bathroom is adorned with blue, white and orange coral wallpaper with a more serene feel while the bedroom, also referred to here as the “VIP cabana,” has a more Vegas vibe with touches of the beach included, like the blue water effect surrounding the cabana bed.

“This year, the house is part seaside cabana, part Monte Carlo and ALL about making big moves in order to get ahead,” CBS describes the design. “Houseguests are greeted as they enter the Beach Club with three custom neon-glowing LED signs, with one offering a major piece of advice for the summer: ‘No Risk, No Reward.'”

Host Julie Chen-Moonves echoed that sentiment when she exclusively told Us, “It’s definitely a gambler’s summer.”

The description of the design continues, “However, there’s nothing more luxurious at the beach than a private poolside cabana, and each new Head of Household gets that reward via their bedroom. Hot, summery citrus colors and a purple sunset make this rooftop pool cabana getaway the prime place to relax for a few moments away from the Big Brother house.”

Executive producer Allison Grodner exclusively told Us that the theme is a product of “everyone’s longing for vacations” over the past year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “We really wanted to bring a sense of adventure and vacation fun and a club atmosphere to the house,” she explained.

Big Brother 23 premieres on CBS Wednesday, July 7, at 8 p.m. ET. Scroll down to see tons of exclusive photos of the HOH room!