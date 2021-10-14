Lots of Laughs

Us: What do you like or admire most about the other?

DX: I love that we’re both 6 feet tall. Let’s put Claire on the spot. Claire, what do you like about me?

CR: I think what I really like about Derek is just genuinely his humor. We do just really make each other laugh. But then, also, I think Derek has one of the biggest hearts out of anyone that I’ve ever met. He just always sees the good in any situation. He sees the good in every single person. And he’s just so kindhearted. He just has so much love to give and takes love so well. I think that that is just unendingly attractive in a person. Looks will fade, but kindness and warmth, and being genuinely yourself will always be there. Plus, you know, he is good-looking.

DX: Let’s see, 6 feet tall, got webbed feet. She’s a child of God (laughs). No, Claire’s sense of humor is fantastic. I think she never fails to put a smile on my face. She is one of the most fun-loving people that I’ve ever met. She has this saying, “Remember the rule. Have fun.” And that is one of my favorite sayings I learned in the house. She gave me a bracelet that has it and I wear it every single day. She also has an incredibly kind heart. The love that she showed for everyone in the house was completely genuine. She’s obviously incredibly intelligent when she’s not lying about her job. So creative, just all the great things, I feel like Claire embodies.