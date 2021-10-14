Not Just a Showmance

Us: How did your family and friends react?

CR: My friends and family do definitely know. That’s one of the first things I told them. Because by the time we left L.A., me and Derek were officially dating. And so I had given them the scoop and my parents were excited. I mean, who doesn’t love Derek X? Like they were like, “We know him. We can’t wait. We’re so excited to meet him.”

DX: You’re setting the bar way too high. You gotta bring it down five notches.

CR: OK, OK, OK. They were so-so.

DX: There we go. He just kind of opened the bathroom for people, like, blew a horn, didn’t really do much.

CR: He’s fantastic at instruments. He looks good in green slime. Like, how could you not? But I think that some of my friends are definitely surprised. Like, I don’t think you’ve really got to see how tight we were in the house if you just watched the show. But you know, not all my friends were that surprised. Some of them were like, “We definitely saw that you had a connection with him.” When you’re really just looking at one person, then you can see their story if you’re just watching the feeds. So definitely a little bit of surprise, but everyone’s really, really excited and very supportive.

DX: Yeah. I would say they were surprised at first, but then it made sense. Everyone immediately saw why I wanted to be with Claire because they saw the connection that we had in the house and they were like, it just completely makes sense.