Nicole Anthony

Us: Which of the final three will have the hardest time getting votes if they make it to the final two chairs? Why?

Nicole: I would say that I think Nicole F. would have the hardest time getting votes if she makes it to the final two chairs. Yes, she’s a previous winner who made it to the end, and that’s extremely commendable, but it all comes down to how the jury feels about her getting there. We saw Da’Vonne express her frustration with Nicole for not being honest about the “Ian flip vote” and saying it was David. And, regardless if you believe in “personal information versus game information” or not, Da’Vonne has a bad taste in her mouth because of it. And look at Dani, who blatantly said during one jury segment that Nicole F. is “not playing a winning game this season,” so she seems a bit bitter having been evicted next to her. And, again, whether you believe in being bitter or not, that’s how Dani seems to be leaning. So, yeah, I think Nicole F. would have a harder time winning-over some of the jurors than Enzo or Cody would.

Us: If you were in the jury, would your vote be personal, game-only, or both? Which factors do you think this jury will focus on most?

Nicole: If I were on the jury, my vote would be both game and personal. No, I would not be bitter if, say, someone evicted me or claimed to be my ally and was not; that’s part of the game, and I very much respect that. However, if I lived with someone for 70+ days and they never showed me respect or was rude to me as a person, that would definitely affect my vote because that, to me, is a poor social game, poor jury management, and to be honest, is not something I would not want to reward.

With that being said, I think some jurors will have the ability to put aside more personal moments and focus on the game. For instance, despite his “best friend” in the house lying to him and being the “swing vote” that got him out, Ian remains someone who respects the game for what it is and can applaud a good move, and there are others who I know would probably do the same. Other jurors, as I mentioned with Nicole F. in the previous question, may focus more so on how a player made them feel on a personal level, just as there are some whose egos may get in the way when they vote because they “got got” and were outlasted. In general though, I see the majority of this jury focusing on the game, or at least understanding why a “more personal” move was made on a “game level.”

Us: Of the final three, who do you think deserves to win Big Brother: All-Stars and why?

Nicole: Here’s the thing: If you make it to those final two chairs and get those jury votes, then you deserve to win. Period. Big Brother is of course about strategy and skill, but it is also a lot of luck, so if the cards are in your favor, kudos to you. I honestly applaud all three of them for making it to finale night; it’s not an easy feat, and they all “deserve” to win in their own right. Cody remained loyal to his big alliance, won many competitions to keep himself safe, and set himself up with effective side deals. Enzo played a tremendous social game, backed-up by some competition wins, and despite not being a member of the big alliance, outlasted many of them because his social bonds with those in it were strong. And Nicole F. remained quiet, cushioned and unthreatening until the numbers dwindled and a target was placed on her. Then she started winning competitions when she needed to and had a strong personal connection to protect her.

For me, I am rooting for Enzo because, having not been a part of the “official” Committee alliance, he’s honestly the closest thing we have to an underdog, and I always have been, am and always will be “Team Underdog.” Plus, he voted for me to stay the night of my eviction, so I may be slightly biased because I respect him casting votes that didn’t always “go with the house.”

Lastly, Da’Vonne for AFP! She played a memorable three times despite always going out earlier in the game. She has given us epic Diary Room sessions for three seasons. She delivered amazing speeches that showed she was playing for something far larger than herself. She won her first competition ever and she was the only houseguest in an All-Star house who used the Veto to take someone else off the block, and she did it despite many other houseguests pressuring her not to. Da’Vonne is the epitome of grace, class, strength and power; she is the epitome of what an AFP should be!