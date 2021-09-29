Lisa Donahue (BB3 Winner)

A King and the Jokers … that explains this final three to perfection! I’ve been team Xavier since day one! His gameplay physically and socially was flawless, even throwing in the necessary comp wins. He may be my favorite houseguest to have ever played this game! I was truly excited to watch Derek this season, and thought for sure he was going to bring all the energy and entertainment, but fell so ridiculously flat! I’m pretty sure Derek and Azah just woke up last week realizing that they better start doing something, but it’s a bit too late.

For the final comp, if Xavier wins, he will bring Derek to the finals. If Derek wins, it would be best for him to bring Azah, but I’m not quite sure he’s going to see that, bringing Xavier instead. Azah will bring Derek … and that would be the worst final two ever! So fingers crossed for Xavier!!