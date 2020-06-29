‘Big Brother’ Controversies Through the Years

Aaryn Gries, GinaMarie Zimmerman and Spencer Clawson (Season 15)

Gries was condemned by viewers and host Julie Chen for her racist and homophobic remarks. She referred to Asian people as “squinty-eyed,” called her Black housemate Candice Stewart “Aunt Jemima” and told Korean houseguest Helen Kim to “go make some rice.” Zimmerman and Clawson also came under fire for their bigoted comments, with Clawson once praising Adolf Hitler’s speaking abilities. Chen spoke out against the racism in the house on her CBS show The Talk: “I took it personally. The really sad part was it took me back to the ‘70s when I was growing up in Queens, when I was 7 being bullied and being called a ‘chink.’”