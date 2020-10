Rachel Swindler and Angela Rummans (Season 20)

Swindler and Rummans made controversial comments about their skin tones. Swindler compared her tan to her Black roommate Bayleigh Dayton (“My stomach is as dark as Bay”), to which Rummans replied, “I’m looking ghetto here with the skin coloration.” CBS said in a statement to Us Weekly that “those involved have been warned about their inappropriate behavior and offensive comments, as well as future consequences.”