The Recast Debate

Producer Nate Moore confirmed in November 2021 that T’Challa will not be recast nor will a computer-generated version of Boseman play the Wakandan king after the actor’s death. “We just couldn’t do it,” the producer said on “The Ringer-Verse” podcast.

“When Chad passed, it was a real conversation we had with [director Ryan] Coogler about what do we do, and it was a fast conversation,” Moore said. “I think we all feel so much of T’Challa in the MCU on the screen – not in comics – is tied to Chadwick’s performance, is what he brought to that role both on and off-screen.”

However, Boseman’s brother Derrick wants the role recast, he told TMZ in December 2021. While the actor “never explicitly expressed his wishes before his death,” Derrick believes that Chadwick would want T’Challa’s story to continue.