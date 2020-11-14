Intent on finding another way to honor him. Chadwick Boseman will not appear in Black Panther 2 in the form of a CGI double following his death.

“No. There’s only one Chadwick and he’s not with us,” Victoria Alonso, who is an executive producer at Marvel Studios, told Argentinian newspaper Clarin, per The Wrap. “Our king, unfortunately, has died in real life, not just in fiction, and we are taking a little time to see how we return to history and what we do to honor this chapter of what has happened to us that was so unexpected, so painful, so terrible, really.”

Nevertheless, Alonso hopes to pay tribute to the late actor’s legacy and the franchise he helped create. “Because Chadwick was not only a wonder of a human being every day for the five years that we spent together, but it also seems to me that as a character what he did elevated us as a company and has left his moment in history,” she said. “I know that sometimes two months go by or three months go by in production and you say, ‘Well, it was a long time.’ But it is not a long time. We have to think carefully about what we are going to do and how and think about how we are going to honor the franchise.”

Marvel confirmed a Black Panther sequel was in the works in August 2019. Filming had not yet begun at the time of Boseman’s death.

The 42 star made his debut as T’Challa in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War and went on to reprise the role in 2018’s Black Panther, 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War and 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

Boseman died in August at age 43 after a private struggle with colon cancer. “Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 and battled with it these last four years as it progressed to stage IV,” a statement shared via Twitter at the time read. “A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”