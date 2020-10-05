He won’t be forgotten. Chadwick Boseman‘s family is dedicated to carrying on his legacy after their heartbreaking loss.

The Black Panther star was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 and battled in private until succumbing to the illness in August. He was 43 years old and is survived by his wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, parents Leroy and Carolyn Boseman, and brothers Derrick and Kevin Boseman. In an emotional interview with The New York Times, Derrick, 54, remembered his final moments with his youngest brother before he passed.

“[He told me], ‘Man, I’m in the fourth quarter, and I need you to get me out of the game,'” he recalled. After asking the 42 actor what he meant, Derrick “realized that he was tired” and “he was ready to go.”

The pastor continued: “When he told me that, I changed my prayer from, ‘God heal him, God save him,’ to ‘God, let your will be done.’ And the next day he passed away.”

The Boseman family announced “with immeasurable grief” on August 28 that the Get On Up star died at his Los Angeles home with loved ones by his side. “A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” they shared in a statement via Instagram. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

Chadwick was laid to rest at Welfare Baptist Church Cemetery in Belton, South Carolina, in September. He and his family lived in nearby Anderson, South Carolina, where the community held a public memorial shortly after the Howard University alum’s death. As they continue to grieve, the Bosemans are recognizing what the Marvel star meant to his fans — both around the world and at home.

“Him being born there is an inspiration that you can come from there and become anything,” Derrick said of their hometown. “Chad was gifted. He’s probably the most gifted person I’ve ever met.”

Despite his little brother’s successful career, Kevin, 48, is choosing to cherish the person he was before he made it big in Hollywood.

“I have been trying to remember Chad and not Chadwick,” the professional dancer told The New York Times. “You have to start sharing that person with the world; I always endeavored to just treat him like my brother. … He always did his best. His best was incredible.”