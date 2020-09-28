A true gentleman. In a touching new interview, Sienna Miller opened up about working with the late Chadwick Boseman on 21 Bridges, sharing his extremely kind gesture that she couldn’t believe.

“He produced 21 Bridges and had been really active in trying to get me to do it. He was a fan of my work, which was thrilling, because it was reciprocated from me to him, tenfold,” Miller, 38, told Empire magazine in a profile published on Monday, September 28. “So he approached me to do it, he offered me this film, and it was at a time when I really didn’t want to work anymore. I’d been working non-stop and I was exhausted, but then I wanted to work with him.”

The actress noted that she was hesitant to tell this story but wanted to share “a testament to who he was” following his death on August 28.

“This was a pretty big budget film, and I know that everybody understands about the pay disparity in Hollywood, but I asked for a number that the studio wouldn’t get to. And because I was hesitant to go back to work and my daughter was starting school and it was an inconvenient time, I said, ‘I’ll do it if I’m compensated in the right way,'” the Golden Globe nominee explained of the 2019 film. “And Chadwick ended up donating some of his salary to get me to the number that I had asked for. He said that that was what I deserved to be paid.”

The Foxcatcher actress noted that his generosity was “the most astounding thing” she had ever experienced, especially in their industry.

“That kind of thing just doesn’t happen. He said, ‘You’re getting paid what you deserve, and what you’re worth,'” she continued. “It’s just unfathomable to imagine another man in that town behaving that graciously or respectfully. In the aftermath of this I’ve told other male actor friends of mine that story and they all go very, very quiet and go home and probably have to sit and think about things for a while. But there was no showiness, it was, ‘Of course I’ll get you to that number, because that’s what you should be paid.'”

Miller is just one of many actors and celebrities who have paid tribute to the Black Panther star since his death. Boseman had been secretly suffering with colon cancer for four years, his family revealed in a statement at his time of death. He was 43.

“I wish we had more time. One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked , and now the truth of that means more to me than ever,” the 42 star’s close friend and costar Michael B. Jordan shared via Instagram on August 31. “Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me. You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy. And whether you’ve known it or not…I’ve been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness. … I’m gonna miss your honesty, your generosity, your sense of humor, and incredible gifts. I’ll miss the gift of sharing space with you in scenes. I’m dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets.”