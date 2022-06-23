Are Brandi and Taylor Friends?

While Brandi joked to Us that she “forgot” Taylor “existed” prior to the latest production, the twosome were seen getting playful with each other at the premiere party for Ultimate Girls Trip in June 2022.

“You’re gonna see some ups and downs with us, and I think that we have such a long history that there are some tensions,” Taylor told Us about their relationship. “But also, in some respects, we have a bit of a family feeling with one another, so it’s almost like fighting with your sister.”

The Drinking and Tweeting author added, “I think we’re fine. I don’t know. I don’t know her that well. She had some issues that she had to get off her chest.”