It’s a big week for Bravo fans! In honor of BravoCon, the network has teamed up with Literie to create eight candles based on unforgettable moments from the Real Housewives franchise’s history, giving viewers a chance to invite the Housewives into any room of their homes.

The first collection includes five scents with references to Real Housewives of New Jersey (Flipping Tables, which smells like cedar and suede), Real Housewives of New York City (Money Can’t Buy You Class, which smells like paper and linen and Go To Sleep, which smells like lavender), Real Housewives of Atlanta (September, Spring, Summer, which smells like grass and juniper) and Real Housewives of Orange County (Nine Lemons In A Bowl, which smells like citrus and ivy).

There are two holiday scents, one inspired by RHONJ — Sprinkle Cookies — and one with a reference to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — Snowing in Pasadena. Plus, a BravoCon exclusive candle — Pinot Grigio.

“We are thrilled to partner with Literie for this exciting collaboration, inviting Bravo superfans to enjoy candles inspired by iconic Housewife moments,” Ellen Stone, EVP, Consumer Engagement & Brand Strategy, NBCUniversal Cable told Us Weekly in a statement on Monday, October 10. “This collection celebrates the franchise and it’s cemented cornerstone in the pop-culture zeitgeist, allowing fans to relive memorable moments paired with custom scents.”

Literie founder Erica Werber added: “Literie was inspired by preserving the best parts of New York City during the COVID-19 lockdown with lighthearted and thoughtful candles. With New York City being a flagship location of the Real Housewives franchise, partnering with Bravo to preserve iconic moments from the shows in the same manner was a natural fit.”

The candles, which are $45, will officially launch at BravoCon and be available at the Bravo Bazaar. The three-day event kicks off on Friday, October 14, and runs through Sunday, October 16. Fans can also buy the candles at literiecandle.com.

Scroll through to see all the candles: