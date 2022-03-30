Has ‘Bridgerton’ Offered a Glimpse at the Prequel?

In season 1, the Netflix series offered a glimpse at Queen Charlotte’s fractured marriage with King George (James Fleet) amid his mental health issues. Although the queen was able to keep George’s state private initially, she was forced to confront it during season 2.

Amid Edwina Sharma’s (Charithra Chandran) canceled wedding to Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), George ran into the room confused about where he was. Edwina’s emotional speech offered viewers another look at how members of the ton saw Charlotte and George’s relationship.