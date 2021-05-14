The Incomparable! Netflix announced plans for a Bridgerton spinoff that explores young Queen Charlotte — with a focus on her love life.

“Many viewers had never known the story of Queen Charlotte before Bridgerton brought her to the world, and I’m thrilled this new series will further expand her story and the world of Bridgerton,” said Netflix’s Head of Global TV Bela Bajaria in a statement on Friday, May 14. “Shonda and her team are thoughtfully building out the Bridgerton universe so they can keep delivering for the fans with the same quality and style they love. And by planning and prepping all the upcoming seasons now, we also hope to keep up a pace that will keep even the most insatiable viewers totally fulfilled.”

The prequel will follow the rise of Queen Charlotte, the scene-stealing addition to the hit Netflix series, and it will also offer a look at young Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury. Charlotte is played by Golda Rosheuvel in Bridgerton while Violet is portrayed by Ruth Gemmell and Lady Danbury is played by Adjoa Andoh, respectively.

Shonda Rhimes will serve as a writer and an executive producer for the series, alongside Betsy Beers and Tom Verica.

Story is developing.