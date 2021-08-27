Adrien Brody

When Brody was shooting The Pianist, he sought to understand the mindset of his character, concert pianist Wladyslaw Szpilman.

“I gave up my apartment, I sold my car, I disconnected the phones, and I left,” he said in a BBC interview in January 2003. “I took two bags and my keyboard and moved to Europe.”

To portray Szpilman, who lived in a Warsaw ghetto during the Holocaust, the award-winning actor aimed to understand what starvation would have been like at the time.

“I couldn’t have acted that without knowing it,” he said. “I’ve experienced loss, I’ve experienced sadness in my life, but I didn’t know the desperation that comes with hunger.”