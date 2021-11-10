Benedict Cumberbatch

For his 2021 film The Power of the Dog, the Sherlock alum quit bathing so that he’d smell as bad he imagined his character would have. “I wanted that layer of stink on me,” he told Esquire UK in November 2021. “I wanted people in the room to know what I smelt like. It was hard, though. It wasn’t just in rehearsals. I was going out to eat and meet friends of [director] Jane [Campion] and stuff.”

He also smoked real cigarettes throughout filming, which added to his particular smell. “That was really hard,” he noted. “Filterless rollies, just take after take after take. I gave myself nicotine poisoning three times. When you have to smoke a lot, it genuinely is horrible.”