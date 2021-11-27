Just Like ‘Dracula'! Gary Oldman Slept in a Coffin While Filming Vampire Movie

Gary Oldman

“So [director Francis Ford Coppola] had all the vampire hunters live on one property and poor Gary [Oldman] had to live by himself,” Cary Elwes recalled of his experience filming 1991’s Bram Stoker’s Dracula during a November 2021 interview with the Hollywood Reporter. “Gary was sleeping in a coffin every night, that was how seriously he took it. He was sequestered from us all — by choice. So we met him for the first time on set during rehearsals and then we’d never see him again.”