Derek Hough

The Dancing With the Stars alum told Us exclusively in January 2020 that he couldn’t be more excited about his “intimate” residency, Derek Hough: No Limit, which kicks off on June 2, 2020. Inspired by classic Las Vegas showmen like Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr., Hough is planning a “kaleidoscope” of a show that will include “everything from Motown to rock & roll, to Latin salsa music and ballroom” — and might even have a few special guest appearances from fellow Vegas performers along the way.