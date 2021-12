Drake

A source confirmed to Us Weekly in January 2019 that the “In My Feelings” rapper will take up residence at Wynn’s XS Nightclub in a deal said to be worth $10 million. Drake hinted at the news earlier in the month while performing in the same venue. “Vegas!” the Toronto native told the crowd. “When I came back, I thought it’d be back at T-Mobile Arena or [something]. But I’ll be back here at XS all year. You’ll have a lot of chances to see me.”