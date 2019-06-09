The end of an era. Céline Dion took the stage one last time at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Saturday, June 8, signifying the end of her 16-year Las Vegas residency.

“You’ve been with us throughout this incredible journey and I can’t thank you enough,” Dion, 51, wrote on Instagram hours ahead of the monumental event. “One more night in Vegas… let’s go for it!”

The final performance of her eponymous second concert residency — which began on March 15, 2011 — marked her 1,144th Céline show.

After slaying two songs, the five-time Grammy winner addressed the audience for the first time. “What a crowd,” she began. “I’m supposed to know what to say, like, ‘How’s everybody doing tonight?’ I think you have answered that many times already. … I’m very excited, but at the same time I’m a little bit quite emotional.”

The “My Heart Will Go On” songstress continued: “On behalf of my extended family, we are all very excited to be here with you tonight because this is home away from home. … Thank you for being here tonight. Here we are, very difficult to believe it this is our final show in this beautiful Colosseum in Las Vegas. Lots of wonderful memories.”

Before crooning another tune, Dion asked concertgoers: “Sixteen incredible years. Maybe we have saved the best for last. Are you ready to have a good time tonight?” The audience cheered in response.

The Céline Dion: My Story, My Dream author capped off the festivities with a show-stopping rendition of “Over the Rainbow.”

“I don’t know really how to express my real feelings at this moment,” she said prior to singing the theme to The Wizard of Oz. “But if I may, I would love to sing this last song for you, which has been very sentimental for me, and I think for all of us, and I would love to offer it to all of you with all of my love.”

Scroll to get more details from Céline Dion’s final show of her Las Vegas residency!

With reporting by Ryan Slattery