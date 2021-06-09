Rachel Reacts to Chris’ Departure

“I gotta say, I am [shocked]. I wasn’t expecting for it to happen, not after the announcement,” Lindsay said on Extra one day after Harrison confirmed that he would be permanently leaving The Bachelor franchise.

Lindsay noted that the host was seen “less and less” in recent seasons and perhaps that also played a part in the final decision.

“Nineteen years is a big accomplishment. Maybe that’s the case. We don’t know. Maybe they were ready to move on. Maybe Chris wanted to move on after all this,” she added.