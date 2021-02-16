The Interview

On February 9, Lindsay asked Harrison his thoughts on Kirkconnell’s racially charged photos during an appearance on Extra. “I saw a picture of her at a sorority party five years ago, that’s it,” he said at the time. “My guess? These girls got dressed up and went to a party and had a great time, they were 18 years old. Now, does that make it OK? I don’t know Rachel, you tell me. Where is this lens were holding up and was that lens available and were we all looking through it in 2018? I don’t know.”

When Lindsay said it’s “not a good look,” the host responded, “Is it [not] a good look in 2018 or is it not a good look in 2021? … I’m not defending Rachael, I just know that 50 million people did that in 2018.”