Dylan Barbour is likely not the only member of Bachelor Nation who wondered what went down over the weekend as several past contestants partied in Nashville, but Chris Randone isn’t here for the speculation.

“Producers gotta be stoked all the bachelor folk are hanging this weekend,” Barbour, 26, tweeted alongside a skull emoji on Sunday, April 4.

Randone, 31, fired back, “Imagine not being able to hang out with friends.”

The Change Your Mindset, Change Your Energy, Change Your Life author, who split from wife Krystal Nielson after eight months of marriage in February 2020, also took to Instagram to shade Barbour.

“I love seeing people criticize & make rude remarks into other people’s lives. It’s interesting to see people get triggered and lash out on what someone else is doing when it has nothing to do with them,” Randone wrote. “I spent a s—t ton of 2020 in a dark place, alone & on a long journey figuring out not only my life but processing, healing & accepting my new chapter that kept me away from friends, family & being sociable. I spent a ton of time alone.”

The Bachelor in Paradise season 5 alum added that he is going to “live [his] life” and “enjoy” himself after a “long” hiatus, concluding, “If that triggers you, please unfollow me and maybe self reflect on why you’re so angry in the first place.”

He subsequently reposted one of his tweets from last month which read, “Normalize coed hangout. Men & women can be friends but not have to be hooking up.”

Randone hung out with several Bachelor and Bachelorette stars — including Blake Horstmann, Chasen Nick, Victoria Fuller, Victoria Paul, Clay Harbor, Chris Bukowski, Spencer Robertson and Ed Waisbrot — in Tennessee over the weekend for Kelsey Weier’s birthday. While Randone made it clear that he wasn’t pursuing anyone romantically, Horstmann, 31, told Us Weekly last month that he knows several past contestants have been chatting ahead of Bachelor in Paradise season 7, which is expected to film this summer.

“Everybody’s talking to everybody already. And I’m like, ‘Have you guys learned nothing for me?’” the Bachelorette season 14 runner-up, who came under fire for his pre-show hookups ahead of BiP season 6, said on Us’ “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast. “I’m like, ‘God you idiots, just f—king wait six months and then you won’t have to deal with that.’]”

Horstmann added that he’s “pessimistic” and “cynical” when it comes to dating within Bachelor Nation after his experience.

“Everybody always asks me, ‘Would you consider Paradise [again]?’ And I’m like, honestly, these women, they don’t make them very likable,” he added of Matt James’ cast. “There’s maybe one or two where I feel like they’re likable, but the rest of these women aren’t likable. It’s like, ‘Why go on a beach where I feel like I wouldn’t get along with these women? Or am scared that I’m gonna get bullied by these women?’ And that’s not the women’s fault. That’s the production, the producers, the editing. It’s not the girl’s fault because I don’t think they’re like that.”

While time will tell who ends up on the beach in Mexico (and if any drama from this weekend comes into play)