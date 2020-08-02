Everything We Know About Christopher Meloni’s ‘Law & Order’ Spinoff

What It’s About

Elliot “returns to the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss,” according to the official logline, released by NBC.”However, the city and police department have changed dramatically in the decade he’s been away, and he must adapt to a criminal justice system in the midst of its own moment of reckoning. Stabler will aim to find absolution and rebuild his life while leading an elite new task force that is taking apart the city’s most powerful crime syndicates one by one.”

The former Happy! actor added a bit more color to what to expect during an appearance on The Talk in July.

“There are a lot of unanswered questions about how he left, why the silence vis-à-vis Olivia Benson,” he said at the time. “I think, in real terms, society, and what we are dealing with in society, has changed dramatically. So, I think you have to address that. And, I think the person Elliot was, I think we all evolve. I think all those things are going to be put into play.”