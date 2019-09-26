More star power! Law & Order: SVU has seen its fair share of noteworthy guest stars throughout its 21-season run, but the cast still has a wish list of people they would like to have on the show.

“Brad Pitt,” Ice-T (Odafin Tutuola) told Us Weekly exclusively at History Is Made: Law & Order: SVU Celebrates a Milestone at The Paley Center for Media on Wednesday, September 25. “Brad Pitt is my favorite actor. I would just want him just so I could fanboy out and hang out with him and talk Fight Club with him.”

The actor, 61, had another high-profile celebrity in mind too. “Tom Cruise,” he suggested. “I met Tom Cruise. I don’t know him, but I met him before. He was cool. That would be cool. … I think I’ve met everybody else. Harvey Keitel.”

As for Kelli Giddish (Amanda Rollins), she would like to share the screen with another woman who knows how to make an impact. “Edie Falco,” she offered. “Wouldn’t it be great? Now she is doing Tommy and she is playing law enforcement. Can’t she just come over in the same world?”

Peter Scanavino (Sonny Carisi) also dropped a few names. “I love having the older actors. Judd Hirsch, Stacy Keach,” he told Us. “These older actors that are just such professionals and masters of their crafts.”

The costars seemed divided on whether a familiar face, Christopher Meloni’s Elliot Stabler, will return to the drama. “You know, it would be really great if he did,” Scanavino, 39, said. “I think that was kind of a story line that a lot of fans don’t have closure on.”

Meanwhile, Ice-T shot down the idea, and Giddish, 39, claimed to “have no idea.”

Law & Order: SVU premiered on NBC in September 1999. Since then, Robin Williams, Bradley Cooper, Miranda Lambert, Serena Williams, Hayden Panettiere and Luann de Lesseps are among the famous faces who appeared on the show.

This fall, the crime drama will become the longest-running primetime live-action series in television history with its 21st season. Law & Order and Gunsmoke previously held the record.

