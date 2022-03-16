Clayton’s Joint Breakup With Gabby + Rachel

“When I first broke that news to them about Susie and what occurred with her, I saw how the two of them reacted, or they were, you know, they were distraught, but then toward the end, as I was hanging out with the final two roses, they were holding each other consoling each other,” Clayton told Serena and Becca. “And them being together in that moment seemed to be beneficial…. It kind of seemed like they were able to lean on each other. And so after that point, when I realized I was gonna break up with the two of them and I needed to do that in order to fully pursue Susie, I went back to that moment in my head. And I thought, ‘Well, in that moment, the last time you did this, they were there for each other, they were hugging each other, they were just reassuring each other.’ … And it was tough. … My hope was that they could console each other and then once they wanted to talk to me individually, we could step aside and talk privately.”

On “Viall Files,” Susie added, “The breakup with Gabby and Rachel — that broke my heart. And then, yeah, I got to see him on stage with them and that also was just hard to watch.”