Party time! Clayton Echard‘s season of The Bachelor is still airing, but filming is over — and many of his former contestants have seemingly kept in touch.

Several season 26 alums gathered in Los Angeles on Thursday, February 24, to celebrate the birthdays of Elizabeth Corrigan, who was eliminated in week three, and Marlena Wesh, who went home in week five. The real estate advisor turns 33 on March 7, while the former Olympian turned 31 on February 16.

Among the other attendees were Genevieve Parisi, Kira Mengistu, Ency Abedin, Mara Agrait, Eliza Isichei, Sierra Jackson and Jane Paik. Genevieve, 26, was the last of the group to be eliminated from the show, going home during the Monday, February 21, episode.

There was one other Bachelor alum present in spirit, if not in person: Shanae Ankney, who was immortalized with a sign reading “F–k Shanae.” According to Genevieve, employees at West Hollywood club the Doheny Room surprised the group with the pointed accessory.

“The best part about this is we didn’t even ask for it,” the Massachusetts native wrote in an Instagram Story. “They just knew.”

Shanae, 29, emerged as season 26’s most controversial contestant after feuding with multiple women and surviving multiple eliminations when her fellow competitors thought Clayton, 28, would definitely send her home.

Things hit a breaking point in the February 14 episode when the former NFL player took the Ohio native and Genevieve out for a two-on-one date. During a private conversation with Clayton, Shanae accused the bartender of being an “actress,” but the Bachelor seemed to see through her lies and sent her packing.

Ahead of Shanae’s elimination, Clayton claimed that the recruiter had “killed” his credibility after he watched the episodes back. “Lock her up!” he tweeted earlier this month in response to a fan who wrote, “It’s honestly scary how manipulative Shanae is like is she secretly a serial killer.”

Before the season’s January 3 premiere, the Missouri native told Us Weekly that he felt like he “did some things wrong” while searching for a partner. “There’s plenty of words that you can pick — chaotic,” he said in December 2021, adding that he was interested to see what happened when he wasn’t around. “Obviously, I heard a lot of the drama that I wasn’t present for, but now I’m like, ‘OK, maybe I’ll catch somebody that told me a story that maybe doesn’t exactly match up with what I see.’”

