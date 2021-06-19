Will His Past Come Up?

Randolph filed a restraining order against Underwood in September 2020, accusing him of harassment and stalking. She ultimately asked the court to dismiss the order after the exes reached “a private agreement,” he told Us in November 2020.

Kenworthy confirmed in June 2021 that Underwood’s upcoming series will cover the controversy that surrounded his coming out after the legal drama. “When he came out, the show was also leaked and it took things out of context, and also, like, the information that was leaked wasn’t even necessarily correct,” he exclusively told Us. “So he and I both took kind of a lot of heat online that I felt like was sort of unnecessary and some of it I don’t even disagree with, and people had qualms and wanted an explanation of his situation with his ex. I think that that’s totally fair and valid that people took issue with that, and I think that the show will address that.”

The athlete added that it was “not fair for people to be hypercritical” of Underwood’s coming out because it was going to be “difficult” regardless of his past. “It sort of feels like you’re drowning sometimes. And then you get through that and you climb up the ladder and I think people are too quick to pull the ladder up after them,” he noted. “There’s other people that still need help, and Colton was one of them.”