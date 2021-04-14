Spreading the love. Colton Underwood is stepping back in front of the camera in a Netflix reality show, which will follow his new journey, Us Weekly confirms.

The news comes shortly after the former Bachelor, 29, came out as gay during a Good Morning America interview with Robin Roberts, which aired on Wednesday, April 14.

“I’m emotional, but I’m emotional in such a good, happy, positive way. I’m like the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been in my life and that means the world to me,” he said in the interview. “I think overall the reason why now is because I got to a place where I didn’t think I was ever going to share this. I would have rather died than say, ‘I’m gay.'”

Netflix has not confirmed the series.

In August 2020, The First Time author hinted at a return to reality TV.

“I have a couple projects that I’m working on that are really cool, but I will say this. The next project I’ll do, I’ll have a little more control of as far as what my purpose is and making sure the show itself is purposeful,” he said during a Chat4Good panel hosted by Us Weekly. “I’m very, very excited about that. Sooner rather than later, you’ll see what I’m talking about. I can’t get into it quite yet but I’m definitely not stepping away completely out of TV.”

Underwood first appeared on season 14 of The Bachelorette in 2018, vying for Becca Kufrin‘s heart. After coming in fourth place, he went on to appear on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise and briefly rekindled his romance with ex-girlfriend Tia Booth. In 2019, he was named the season 23 Bachelor.

He fell in love with Cassie Randolph during the season. After she quit the show ahead of the fantasy suite dates, he sent the remaining contestants home and flew to see her. Ultimately, they decided to begin dating and remained together until May 2020, when they announced their split.

At the time, the pair amicably separated but soon after, the breakup turned messy. Randolph, 25, filed a restraining order against the former NFL star in September 2020 and claimed he placed a tracking device on her car. He denied the claims and the order was eventually dropped.

Us later confirmed that the exes were filming a reality show before the filing, which was set to follow “their lives post-breakup.” A source told Us in September, “They were in production all summer. However, they both had since pulled out.”