A complicated situation. Following the news that Cassie Randolph filed for a restraining order against her ex Colton Underwood on Friday, September 11, Us Weekly confirmed that the duo had actually been working together in recent months.

Underwood, 28, and Randolph, 25, were filming a reality show together “about their lives post-breakup,” a source confirms to Us. “They were in production all summer. However, they both had since pulled out.”

Last month, the Bachelor in Paradise alum teased a return to TV. “The next project I’ll do, I’ll have a little more control of as far as what my purpose is and making sure the show itself is purposeful,” he said during a Chat4Good panel. “I’m very, very excited about that. Sooner rather than later, you’ll see what I’m talking about. I can’t get into it quite yet, but I’m definitely not stepping away completely out of TV.”

On Friday, however, the California native cited Domestic Violence Prevention as the reason for the request. According to the documents, obtained by TMZ, the Bachelor alum claimed that her ex was harassing her via text messages since their May split and reportedly accusing her of seeing her ex-boyfriend. Randolph also alleged that the former athlete placed a tracking device on her car and has shown up to both her apartment and her parents’ home.

“As this is a legal matter, we cannot provide any comment at this time,” a rep for Underwood told Us.

The former pair met during his season of The Bachelor. Although the pair did not get engaged during the finale, which was filmed in November 2018, they dated until May 2020, when they announced they had decided to split but remain friends.

“Cassie and Colton haven’t spoken for a month. He’s been in Colorado,” an insider told Us on Friday following her filing. “All of this is a surprise, and he feels blindsided.”

The source added that the Bachelorette alum was “absolutely in love with Cassie” and she did not feel the same way.

In August, Underwood said during the “Reality Steve” podcast that he had “nothing but good things and love and well-wishes and friendship with Cassie” and that he loves and misses her “dearly.” He also claimed that the pair worked together on a new chapter in his book, The First Time: Finding Myself and Looking for Love on Reality TV, about their life after the split. The new chapter covered both their split and his experience with coronavirus.

“I wrote the chapter and she saw it and was OK with it and we made changes. I say we. I know it’s my book but like, there was more than just the breakup that was going to go into the book, the extra chapter,” he said at the time. “I wanted to share that in the book of how I navigated that. It wasn’t a chapter just about the breakup or just to get back at anybody.”