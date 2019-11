Crazy hot! It’s been eight years since Ryan Gosling charmed the pants off of our crazy, stupid hearts in Crazy, Stupid, Love, with his flawless Dirty Dancing moves and off-the-charts chemistry with Emma Stone. Oh, and did we mention his abs?

So what other way would we honor the actor’s 39th birthday on Tuesday, November 12, than with a roundup of Gosling’s hottest moments? (So basically every moment.) Happy scrolling!