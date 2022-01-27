The Fan Backlash

Fans have taken issue with several of Che’s characteristics, including the “woke moment” button they push on their podcast with Carrie and their habit of vaping marijuana in office elevators. Che’s stand-up show — referred to as a “comedy concert” on the series — also struck many viewers as painfully unfunny. Then there are the tons of Che memes, which pair the line, “Hey, it’s Che Diaz” with iconic horror movie moments. (Bowen Yang also referenced the character during his Saturday, January 22, appearance on SNL‘s “Weekend Update.”)

On a more serious note, some LGBTQ+ critics have taken issue with the fact that one of the few nonbinary characters on TV sometimes comes off like a caricature. The Daily Beast, for example, recently claimed Che is “the worst character on TV.”