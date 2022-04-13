The Cast

In addition to Jones and Claflin, the series features Suki Waterhouse as Six keyboardist Karen Sirko, Will Harrison as Six guitarist Graham Dunne and Sebastian Chacon as Six drummer Warren Rhodes. Nabiyah Be appears as Daisy’s best friend Simone Jackson, while Camila Morrone stars as Billy’s wife, Camila Dunne. Josh Whitehouse is set to play Eddie Roundtree, who appears to be based on the book character Eddie Loving, who was one of The Six’s guitarists. Timothy Olyphant will appear as the band’s manager, Rod.