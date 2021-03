Nia Sioux

The UCLA student was one of the original members of the ALDC and remained on the team until the seventh season of Dance Moms, making her the longest-tenured dancer on the reality series. She has since kept fans hooked on her YouTube channel and has released her own music. In 2016, Nia made her Off-Broadway debut in Trip of Love and later joined the cast of CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful.