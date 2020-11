Geoff Pierson

The Brink, Castle, Splitting Up Together and Designated Survivor are among the shows Pierson had recurring roles on after Dexter. He also guest-starred on Veep, Homeland and About a Boy. On the film side of things, he has appeared in You’re Not You and Revenge of the Green Dragons. He has been married to Cali Timmins since 1997. They share daughters Norah and Catherine and a son named Roy.