Bill Skarsgård (Matthew)

The Swedish actor notably played Pennywise in the It franchise. He appeared in other films including Deadpool 2, Assassination Nation and The Devil All the Time. He also starred on the shows Castle Rock and Clark. Behind the scenes, he produced Do You Like the Taste of Beer? — a short film that he also starred in. He welcomed a daughter in 2018 with Swedish actress Alida Morberg.