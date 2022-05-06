She Played Dawn on Netflix’s ‘The Baby-Sitters Club’

Netflix fans first got to know Gomez as Dawn Schafer in the first season of The Baby- Sitters Club, which premiered in July 2020. After landing the role of America Chavez, however, Gomez left the series and was replaced by Kyndra Sanchez for season 2. “I felt really sad [about leaving], but I knew that, just because of COVID, I couldn’t be at one place and then another and then have to just switch all the time,” she told ET in June 2021. “But I think Kyndra Sanchez is going to do an amazing job and I’m really excited to see her in season 2 of Baby-Sitters Club as Dawn.”

Adding that she “clicked” with Sanchez soon after meeting, Gomez explained that she’s still close to her former costars: “[Whenever we] get a chance to tell each other how it’s been and everything, we definitely catch up. I’m just lucky to be a part of that group. They’re really nice girls.”